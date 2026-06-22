Man disappears on Lake Harwell

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are continuing a search on Lake Hartwell for a man who may have drowned.

Hart County 911 received a call regarding a possible drowning on Saturday, just before 6 p.m., near the Mega Ramp.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said crews are currently using sonar and underwater drones to search for the man.

Officials have not released the identity of the man.

Authorities are asking anyone on Lake Hartwell near the Mega Ramp to use caution and stay clear of emergency vessels and emergency lights to ensure search operations can continue safely and effectively.

Authorities have asked the public to keep the victim’s family and the first responders involved in their thoughts and prayers as the search continues.

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