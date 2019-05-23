Family desperate to find man who's been missing for nearly a month

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Lumpkin County family is desperate to find a loved one who hasn’t been seen or heard from for nearly a month. They told Channel 2 Action News 56-year-old William Garner has serious medical problems and is without his many medications.
Garner’s brother, Tracy, and his fiancée Lillie Patton said for the last four weeks they’ve barely slept a wink.
"He's loved and he's missed. We are all concerned for his safety,” Tracy Garner said.
The family said in late April, Garner was checked into a mental health facility in Gwinnett County after a suicide attempt.
After 10 days of treatment, police said, he was taken to a homeless shelter in southwest Atlanta. But the family told Channel 2 Action News he never checked in there.
"We didn’t find any evidence of foul play. And right now, we have evidence to believe he is of sound mind,” Police Cpl. Michele Pihera said.
Gwinnett police have a detective assigned to the case and put together a report after the missing man’s family contacted them.
The family said Garner has no access to many necessary prescriptions.
"He don't have a phone. He don't have his medication. As far as we know, all he had when they dropped him off is the clothes he went down there with,” Patton said.
