Family desperate to find shooter after mother shot through apartment window

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital after her family said a bullet came through their apartment window, sliced through a chair and hit her in the head.

Her family is now asking for help to find the shooter.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was at Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday, where 30-year-old Brittany Mcelrathbey is on a ventilator and fighting for her life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video from a neighbor’s home captured two gunshots outside of the family’s apartment last Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments. You can see kids run for cover.

Mcelrathbey was sitting on the couch when she was shot.

“It came through the window hit Brittany in her neck, went out the bridge of her nose, went in the wall and went through to my son’s room,” the victim’s mother, Tonya Mcelrathbey, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brittany fell on the ground asking for help, according to her mother. Her 12-year-old son saw the whole thing.

The family is now sharing video of who they believe fired the gun. A man who was sitting outside of their apartment for several minutes also walked up and down the stairs minutes before shots were fired from the black vehicle he was driving.

“We’re having to leave because we don’t know if this guy is going to come back, and we don’t know why he did this,” Tonya Mcelrathbey said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta police are still investigating. So far, no one has been arrested.

“It’s hard to sleep at night knowing this person is out there on the loose,” Brittany’s brother, Ray Mcelrathbey said. “This person has (wrecked) my life so much in just a matter of seconds, for no particular reason.”

Brittany is currently unable to speak, but can squeeze her mother’s hand.

Man stabbed to death on downtown Atlanta MARTA station platform, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group