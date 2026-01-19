Family claims Georgia high school football coach charged with choking players bullied their son

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina family says they warned officials about their former football coach who has been charged with physically assaulting players at his new school in Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News reported on Darius Robinson’s arrest in December. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Robinson hit and choked several minors who played football for him at Greene County High School.

Robinson used to coach at Jay M. Robinson High School in North Carolina. Channel 2’s sister station WSOC-TV spoke with one family who says they tried to warn their school district about the coach.

“I’m very angry and upset,” said Queen Miller, the mother.

Miller claims that Robinson bullied her son, Christopher Mason, and others with disabilities while he worked as their PE coach between 2020 and 2023.

“I was scared of him,” Mason said. “He was saying bad things to me and my friends in my class.”

Mason’s parents admit they don’t know if Robinson physically abused their son. But they asked for something to be done about the bullying. Nothing ever happened, they said.

“Because we have been let down, here in Cabarrus County Schools, unfortunately, now, other kids have been hurt,” Miller said.

Miller said she wants to see an internal or external investigation into Robinson while he worked in the school district. WSOC-TV reached to Cabarrus County Schools for comment but haven’t heard back.

The Greene County School System in Georgia previously said Robinson has been relieved of his coaching duties and was placed on administrative leave when they learned about the allegations.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our first and highest priority. Upon receiving the allegation of misconduct, the administrative team at GCHS took immediate action to investigate and address the concerns in conjunction with district office staff. We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement and appreciate their swift response to our request for their support. As this remains an active investigation, the Greene County School System will not be providing further comment at this time,” Superintendent Dr. Aaryn Schmuhl said.

