Families wake up to find flyers calling to 'Keep America America' in their driveways

ATLANTA - Hundreds of flyers were dropped off Easter morning in a Braselton neighborhood calling to 'Keep America American.'
Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke to residents who say the flyer also urges people to report any undocumented citizens saying "they are not immigrants, but criminals."
"This is terrible. Just terrible," said Anna Roper. "I posted about this being hate mail. I picked up as many as I could and put them in the trash."
What we learned about the group who sent the flyers, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:33.
Flier dropped on hundreds of driveways Easter morning drawing backlash. The organization behind the angry message in a live report at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/Z1sSXRKDNR— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) April 2, 2018
