0 Families looking for answers after wrong-way crash kills 3

UNION CITY, Ga. - Family members of a man killed by a wrong-way driver want to know why the driver was traveling in the wrong lanes. The family of the driver who caused the crash is blaming a lack of warning signs for the tragedy.

Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke with the daughter of one of the passengers who died.

"I just want to say I miss my dad," Micah Fullwood said.

Fullwood is mourning the sudden loss of her father Michael. The 55-year-old man and a driver, Kathy Stevens, died when Stevens' Camaro was struck by a Lexus heading the wrong way on South Fulton Parkway early Monday morning.

The driver of the Lexus, Kennis Harrell, was a former DeKalb firefighter and EMT.

Fullwood said she wants to know why the driver was in the wrong lanes.

"It's sad it has to be this way. I just want justice for him and anybody whose been in a situation similar to this​​​​​​," Fullwood said.

At the crash site, the family of the wrong-way driver tried to comfort one another and honor his memory by placing flowers at a memorial on a nearby guard rail.

A relative offered condolences to the families of the others impacted by the tragedy.

"We want you to know that we have you in our prayers," Kenya Simmons said.

Simmons believes her nephew, Kennis, may have been confused heading home from a Labor Day weekend gathering and didn't realize he had turned the wrong way onto the parkway. He crashed after driving about two miles.

"We can honor each individuals' memory by advocating for more street lighting on this stretch of highway..road signage and even road indicators," Simmons said.

Regan contacted the Georgia Department of Transportation. Officials said they will investigate to determine if they should place more wrong-way signs on the highway.

They said the county is responsible for street lights.

