Fake and stolen checks found in Athens home search, officials say

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens man faces felony charges after what was found at his home, officials said Friday.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit joined the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force in the 200 block of Jennings Mill Parkway on May 29.

Police said the warrant was in connection with a two-year-long investigation into mail theft, check manufacturing and forgery.

Alex Brown, 30, was arrested after police said the search revealed stolen checks, manufactured checks, stolen identification documents, stolen mail and materials used in the manufacturing of fraudulent check.

The materials included blank check stock paper and a magnetic ink cartridge.

Brown faces 16 felony charges.

Authorities say they’re seeking more warrants as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Lt. Enrique Rivera at Enrique.Rivera@accgov.com or at 762-400-7338.

