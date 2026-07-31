F1 racers and high speeds hitting Atlanta neighborhood for Red Bull Showrun

ATLANTA — Formula 1 race cars will be on Atlanta streets this weekend as part of the F1 Red Bull Showrun Event.

A stretch of Hank Aaron Boulevard is already closed between Fulton Street and Georgia Avenue, even though the event isn’t until Saturday afternoon.

Event organizers say the Showrun is free and will feature race cars doing burn outs and high speed demonstrations.

In their release, they said it would also be a safe event.

MARTA meanwhile has to reroute its bus rapid transit around this event.

Kenneth Jones lives in the Summerhill neighborhood and knew the event was coming, but he didn’t expect to be this big.

“It was unexpected, I can say that much. I didn’t think it was going to be this extreme,” he said.

Mia Lesane lives along Hank Aaron Boulevard and said loud engines there are nothing new.

“There’s always a lot of noise going on. There’s always a lot going on around here, so I like to people watch, so it kind of gives me something to do, I guess. So, it’s cool. I really don’t mind<’ Lesane said.

Richard Beattie of Gus’ World Famous Fried Chicken. He’s hoping there’s a big crowd for the cars and for his chicken.

“I’m expecting a good (crowd), anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 up and down the street,” he said.

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