F1 race cars, burnouts and high speeds coming to Atlanta street for Red Bull Showrun

ATLANTA — Formula 1 race cars will be on Atlanta streets this weekend as part of the F1 Red Bull Showrun Event.

A stretch of Hank Aaron Boulevard is already closed between Fulton Street and Georgia Avenue, even though the event isn’t until Saturday afternoon.

As for whether it’s good or bad for the neighborhood, it depends who you ask, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Event organizers say the Showrun is free and will feature race cars doing burn outs and high speed demonstrations.

In their release, they said it would also be a safe event.

MARTA meanwhile has to reroute its bus rapid transit around this event.

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