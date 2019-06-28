Experts warn yellow jacket 'super nests' found in Alabama possible in Georgia

ATLANTA - Georgia experts are warning about the danger of yellow jackets this summer after a "super nest" with up to half a million of the aggressive wasps formed in Alabama.
Several massive nests found in Alabama are the first discovered since 2006.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen talked to experts, who said warm winters are to blame for growing amounts of yellow jackets.
The huge nests could form in Georgia, especially in south Georgia, experts warn.
What you need to know about the aggressive wasps and what to do if you see them in your yard, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
