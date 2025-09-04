Exercise habits started as children may influence adult health, UGA report suggests

ATHENS, Ga. — A new study from the University of Georgia suggests that childhood exercise habits can significantly influence adult health, with early routines potentially setting the stage for lifelong physical activity.

The research, which involved more than 1,100 fifth graders, found that habits formed as early as age 11 can impact strength and cardiovascular fitness in adulthood.

The study highlights the importance of establishing healthy exercise routines during adolescence to mitigate risks of obesity and cardiovascular disease later in life.

“Not only is this polarization happening, but it continues,” said Sami Yli-Piipari, corresponding author of the study and an associate professor in the UGA Mary Frances Early College of Education. “As you grow up, you tend to stay in the same group of habits, meaning that if you are not active and you have a little problem with your weight, that will likely remain as you age. We have to make sure that when children are young, they have positive support for activities that improve their health.”

The study tested activity, agility, endurance and muscle strength over four years, analyzing body composition to assess overall fitness levels. It found that nearly half of the children had less healthy profiles, with a larger body mass index, and over half of these children were girls.

Children tended to maintain their fitness category as they aged, with the healthiest group being the most likely to adopt less healthy behaviors over time. This suggests that once fitness habits are established, they are difficult to change.

The researchers emphasize the need for positive support for healthy activities in children to prevent the persistence of unhealthy habits into adulthood.

The findings underscore the critical role of early intervention in promoting lifelong health, highlighting the challenges of altering established exercise habits in adulthood. Encouraging healthy routines in childhood could be key to reducing future health risks.

