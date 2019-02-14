EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' speaks with 21 Savage about his immigration arrest

ATLANTA - You'll want to watch this one: Good Morning America has an exclusive interview with 21 Savage just a day after he was released from a federal immigration detention center in south Georgia.
The rapper, who lives in Atlanta, was arrested in January by ICE agents. They said he's a U.K. citizen who overstayed his visa.
Since his arrest, 21 Savage had been held at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla.
21 Savage's deportation case is still pending in Atlanta and may not be resolved for a couple of years, his attorneys said.
21 Savage’s deportation case is still pending in Atlanta and may not be resolved for a couple of years, his attorneys said.
Authorities said the musician was arrested during a “targeted operation” aimed at Young Nudy, whose real name is Quantavious Thomas.
She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 26, has claimed to be from Atlanta and has long been considered a local act.
He performed in Atlanta as recently as Thursday in the Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena.
