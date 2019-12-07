Excitement building for UGA vs. LSU in SEC Championship in Atlanta today

ATLANTA - The pre-game is well underway in downtown Atlanta for the SEC championship.
We found fans of The University of Georgia and Louisiana State University getting in the spirit starting Thursday night.
The big SEC Championship showdown is at Atlanta's own Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kickoff is at 4 p.m.
We talked to fans of both teams about their excitement and predictions for the game.
"It won't even be close. It's going to be all over quick," LSU fan Toby Hollier said.
"Oh, it's going to be a close game. It's going to be a low scoring game. Our defense is going to hold their offense. Our offense needs some help, but their defense can't stop us," UGA fan Kim Barnett said.
Tickets are still available, but you'll be lucky to find them for less than $400.
