Ex-Fort Valley State employee pleads guilty in prostitution case

FORT VALLEY, Ga. - A former Fort Valley State University employee has pleaded guilty and promised to testify against six men in a prostitution case.
Alecia Johnson, 49, pleaded guilty Monday to six counts of prostitution for selling herself and a Fort Valley State University student for sex in 2017 and 2018.
Johnson, who served as the university president’s executive assistant and a campus sorority advisor, will serve five years of probation, 180 days of house arrest and pay a $1,000 fine. She has also agreed to testify against six men indicted in the case.
Many of the men hold high-profile positions in the surrounding community, including the former FVSU attorney, the Hinesville City Manager, a county commissioner and a pastor.
A child rape suspect from a state facility is also among those indicted.
The investigation began in 2018 with the GBI and was forwarded months later to Macon-area prosecutors.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr broke details of the case over more than a year, including the specific allegations, the backgrounds of those involved and how the allegations prompted a separate investigation into a sorority chapter Johnson once advised.
The sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., released a statement regarding the indictments in recent months, distancing themselves from Johnson and saying she had no official advisory role with the re-instated campus chapter since 2014.
“Ms. Johnson’s actions in exploiting this young woman cast FVSU in a negative light that the school and those who hold it dear certainly did not deserve,” David Cooke, district attorney of the Macon Judicial Circuit.
No trial date has been set.
