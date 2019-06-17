  • Ex-Fort Valley State employee pleads guilty in prostitution case

    By: Nicole Carr

    FORT VALLEY, Ga. - A former Fort Valley State University employee has pleaded guilty and promised to testify against six men in a prostitution case.

    Alecia Johnson, 49, pleaded guilty Monday to six counts of prostitution for selling herself and a Fort Valley State University student for sex in 2017 and 2018.

    Johnson, who served as the university president’s executive assistant and a campus sorority advisor, will serve five years of probation, 180 days of house arrest and pay a $1,000 fine. She has also agreed to testify against six men indicted in the case.

    Many of the men hold high-profile positions in the surrounding community, including the former FVSU attorney, the Hinesville City Manager, a county commissioner and a pastor.

    A child rape suspect from a state facility is also among those indicted.

    The investigation began in 2018 with the GBI and was forwarded months later to Macon-area prosecutors. 

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr broke details of the case over more than a year, including the specific allegations, the backgrounds of those involved and how the allegations prompted a separate investigation into a sorority chapter Johnson once advised

    The sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., released a statement regarding the indictments in recent months, distancing themselves from Johnson and saying she had no official advisory role with the re-instated campus chapter since 2014.

    “Ms. Johnson’s actions in exploiting this young woman cast FVSU in a negative light that the school and those who hold it dear certainly did not deserve,” David Cooke, district attorney of the Macon Judicial Circuit. 

    No trial date has been set.

