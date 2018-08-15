SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - Georgia hunters can begin pursuing both gray and fox squirrels Wednesday.
The Department of Natural Resources says the season lasts through Feb. 28, 2019.
“Squirrel hunting in the fall has always been a significant cultural hunting tradition in Georgia,” said John Bowers, chief of the Game Management Section. “It also provides a great opportunity to take a young person or someone new to hunting with you on a fun, inexpensive and active outdoor adventure.”
The gray squirrel is the most common species. Predominantly gray, with white under parts, the gray squirrel is more slender-bodied than fox squirrels and weighs anywhere from 12 ounces to 1.5 pounds.
Fox squirrels vary from silver-gray with a predominantly black head to solid black to a light buff or brown color tinged with reddish-yellow.
Generally larger than grays, fox squirrels range in weight from one pound to nearly three pounds.
The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per hunter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
