Tex and Diane McIver's 85-acre ranch set to hit auction block

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - Almost three years ago, prominent Atlanta attorney Tex McIver, his wife Diane McIver, and their friend drove out of the monogrammed gates at an Eatonton ranch to drive back to Atlanta.
Diane never made it home, and her husband was convicted in her murder earlier this year.
Tex and Diane McIver’s home sits on 85 acres of rolling pastures and woods.
It includes everything from expensive jewelry, mounted animals, and replica guns. It also has a pool and even a separate guest house and saloon.
Now, all of it is going on the auction block.
