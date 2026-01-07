Every Georgia high school eligible for girls flag football grants from Arthur Blank’s foundation

ATLANTA — As girls flag football in Georgia grows, Atlanta Falcons owner and philanthropist Arthur M. Blank wants to make it easier for local high schools to support teams.

That’s why every Georgia high school is now eligible for a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. The money can be used to create a new team or support existing ones.

“The growth, energy and support for girls flag football in Georgia has been outstanding over the past several years and has provided a model to extend our support across the nation,” said Greg Beadles, the newly-appointed Falcons team president and CEO.

Girls flag football started off as a pilot program in 2018 with a select number of teams in Gwinnett County. Two years later, Georgia became the fourth state to sanction girls high school flag football.

It’s only grown from there. This past season, over 300 high schools fielded teams with 8,500 players. Of the 300, 45 of them were new programs.

Georgia High School Association Executive Director Dr. Tim Scott said the organization is grateful for the Blank foundation support.

“We look forward to another year of continued growth and success in flag football,” Scott said.

High schools officials who want to apply for the grants can click here to fill out an application.

