Energy assistance program gets $83 million grant to keep Georgians warm this winter

ATLANTA — Help is coming to local families who need help staying warm this winter.

As we get deep into the cold weather season, lawmakers want to help Georgians stay warm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, lawmakers announced the low-income home energy assistance program is getting a grant for $83 million.

The money will be used to help low-income families prevent energy shutoffs this winter.

The funding will go towards paying unpaid utility bills.

TRENDING STORIES:

Families can also get money for energy-related home repairs and money to weatherize their homes, making them more energy efficient and thus more cost-effective.

“I’m going to keep working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to strengthen this vital program and bring down energy costs for Georgians,” Senator Raphael Warnock said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘I was in shock. I was literally in shock;’ Metro man reacts to mass shootings in his hometown

©2023 Cox Media Group