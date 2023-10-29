Energy assistance program gets $83 million grant to keep Georgians warm this winter

ATLANTA — Help is coming to local families who need help staying warm this winter.
As we get deep into the cold weather season, lawmakers want to help Georgians stay warm.
On Thursday, lawmakers announced the low-income home energy assistance program is getting a grant for $83 million.
The money will be used to help low-income families prevent energy shutoffs this winter.
The funding will go towards paying unpaid utility bills.
Families can also get money for energy-related home repairs and money to weatherize their homes, making them more energy efficient and thus more cost-effective.
“I’m going to keep working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to strengthen this vital program and bring down energy costs for Georgians,” Senator Raphael Warnock said.
