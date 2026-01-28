Emory study finds most Georgia parents support cellphone ban in schools 

ATLANTA — As state lawmakers weigh expanding a school cellphone ban, a new study says it’s clear that parents want the limits.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer talked to an Emory University professor about the new data for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

The Emory Rollins School of Public Health study shows that 71% of Georgia parents support a personal cellphone ban in high schools.

“About 88% indicated improved academic focus that they felt there would be a benefit if it was restricted during the school day,” professor Julie Gazmararian said.

The research says parents feel restricting phones will improve academic focus and learning, lead to better in-person social interactions and improve mental health.

“It’s important that we’re hearing the voices from others, not just school leaders and teachers, but also from parents and from students. I think that hearing the concerns are important to incorporate when we start to develop these policies and implement them,” Gazmararian said.

The study found 29% of parents who do not support a cellphone ban though are mostly concerned about safety. They worry they won’t be able to reach their students in a case of emergency.

About 45.5% of those parents who oppose the ban also said they believe it should be up to them if their children can have a phone at school.

