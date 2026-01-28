Water main breaks at Douglas County high school

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break at a high school in Douglas County is leading to classes being canceled on Wednesday.

Douglas County School District officials say there was a water main break at Lithia Springs High School on Tuesday.

Because of this, students will have a virtual learning day.

Faculty and staff are still expected to report to work.

District officials say the Facility Services team is working quickly to fix the water main.

They say they will announce if the school will reopen on Thursday by Wednesday evening.

