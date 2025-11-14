EMA director, wife accused of child cruelty, aggravated assault in east Georgia

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Philip Bryan Bullock and his wife, Karee Whitlock Bullock on Thursday.

According to the GBI, the Bullocks face cruelty to children and aggravated assault charges related to a separate investigation of the couple’s son, Bryson Bullock in 2021.

The younger Bullock was previously charged and convicted of sexual assault and other felonies.

GBI said their investigation into rape allegations against Bryson Bullock led to the arrests of Bryan and Karee Bullock.

Both of the older Bullocks were arrested on Nov. 13 and booked into the Jackson County Jail without incident, according to the GBI.

The Bullocks face the following charges.

Philip Bryan Bullock:

2 counts aggravated assault

2 counts cruelty to children, 1st degree

2 counts cruelty to children, 2nd degree

Karee Whitlock Bullock:

2 counts cruelty to children, 2nd degree

Details on how the allegations were connected to Bryson Bullock’s rape conviction were not available.

