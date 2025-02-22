Electric scooters sold at Walmart, Sam’s Club recalled due to burn hazard

WASHINGTON D.C. — An electric scooter that was sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club has been recalled due to a burn risk.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter electric scooters’ lithium-ion batteries can overheat, smoke, melt, and ignite.

They were sold in black or silver colors and have “SWAGGER 5″ printed in large lettering on the stem of the handlebars.

You can find the battery beneath the scooter deck.

The model numbers are SWGR5-V2-SLV, SWGR5-V2-2, SG5 Boost, SG-5S, 96262-2, 96262-9, SG-5S, and 96560-2.

Because the battery is potentially hazardous, it must be handled differently than other batteries.

Do not throw this battery in the trash and do not deposit the battery in used battery recycling boxes found at home improvement stores.

The scooters were sold between May 2018 and October 2024 for between $175 and $450.

Contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week for more information.

