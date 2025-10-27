Drone-based prison contraband operation stopped by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Wrightsville PD

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced a drone-based prison contraband operation was stopped after being alerted to a drop in progress outside Wrightsville.

The sheriff’s office said deputies worked with Wrightsville police officers to stop a prison contraband drop in progress near GA Hwy 57, just outside of the city.

Deputies, officers and a K-9 team from the Georgia Department of Corrections went into the woods nearby and tracked suspects who are accused of using drones to deliver contraband to the county jail.

"Upon approach, the suspect fled the scene on foot, abandoning a large aerial drone, multiple drone batteries, a machete used to clear a landing zone, illegal narcotics and other items deemed contraband by the Georgia Department of Corrections‚" the sheriff’s office said.

Members of law enforcement recovered the following items:

1.25 lbs (566g) Marijuana

2 lbs (970g) Methamphetamine

1 lb (317g) MDMA / Ecstasy

17 lbs (7,717g) loose-leaf tobacco

Large delivery drone & staging equipment

The suspect was tracked to GA Hwy 15 before the scent was lost, according to deputies. The contraband items are in custody of narcotics investigators.

“I commend the excellent team effort between my deputies and the police department officers in this incident. This was a highly organized and intentional criminal act — and thanks to quick coordination between multiple agencies, we stopped a major narcotics and contraband operation before it reached the prison," Sheriff Greg Rowland said. “We will continue aggressively pursuing those responsible. If you know something — say something.”

