Drivers should expect delays as McGinnis Ferry Road construction continues

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A new Georgia 400 interchange is helping drivers get around a growing part of metro Atlanta, but construction impacts are not over yet.

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The McGinnis Ferry Road interchange recently opened, giving drivers a new connection to Georgia 400 after years of construction. The project widened McGinnis Ferry Road and added a full interchange designed to improve traffic flow between Forsyth and Fulton counties.

Now, crews are continuing work along the corridor. From Monday, July 20, through Sunday, July 26, a section of McGinnis Ferry Road will close temporarily between Seven Oaks Parkway and Sargent Road while crews replace a 72-inch storm pipe as part of the widening project.

Drivers should plan for extra travel time and follow the posted detour. Residents who live along the project area will still have access to their neighborhoods.

Officials say the McGinnis Ferry Road project is expected to be completed in summer 2028.

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