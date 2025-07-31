Driver in custody after road rage shooting on I-85 leaves Texas man dead

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Texas man driving through Georgia is dead after investigators say he was the victim of a road rage shooting.

Troup County deputies responded to Interstate 85 where a car had crashed into the median.

When they arrived, they found the driver, later identified as 64-year-old Richard Hawk from Texas, had been shot in the head.

Hawk was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Hospital where he died.

A witness reported to the West Point Police Department that he or she had seen “road rage” behavior between two cars, including Hawk’s, and gave them the tag number and a description of the other car.

Police found the car inside West Point city limits.

Deputies responded and arrested the driver, 23-year-old Nytorian Allen of LaGrange.

Allen has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

