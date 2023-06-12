Driver arrested after 2 tractor-trailers involved in chase, shooting in north Ga.

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he shot at another driver during a road rage chase involving two tractor-trailers.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened June 10 and started at the Georgia/Tennessee state line on I-75.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses said one truck attempted to run the other truck off the road.

The trucks chased each other through Whitfield County into Gordon County, when one of the drivers shot at the cab of the other truck. The victim was hit by flying shards of glass and injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver managed to call 911 and followed the shooter into Bartow County.

State Troopers pulled over the shooter, later identified as Nasha Jeuel Johnson, 25.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies found the handgun used in the shooting inside the truck’s cab.

Johnson has been charged with aggravated assault, aggressive driving and pointing a pistol at another.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was treated at the hospital.

WATCH: Gunshots prompt crowd to flee Ga. shopping center, police looking for suspect

©2022 Cox Media Group