Driver allegedly kicks deputy, hits patrol car before narrowly causing head-on collision on highway

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to a chase in Habersham County.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, a corporal was conducting a traffic stop on a gray Chrysler Town and Country van on Highway 365 northbound near Iron Ore Road outside Demorest.

When the officer got out of his car, he reportedly walked to the driver’s side of the van and could hear yelling as if someone was in distress.

As the corporal began speaking with the driver, later identified as William Ray Barnhardt,45, the officer told him he was stopped due to an improper lane change and erratic driving, according to Habersham County authorities.

The sheriff’s office said, when the officer asked Barnhardt for his license, he began reaching inside the van while telling the officer he was trying to secure his dog. As Barnhardt was ordered to get out of the van, he reportedly sped away.

As deputies tried to box the van in, officials said Barnhardt hit the front of a patrol car, causing minor damage.

Barnhardt reportedly continues to travel northbound in the southbound lanes of the Highway driving toward oncoming traffic.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Habersham deputies performed a PIT maneuver causing the van to drive off the roadway, hitting a guardrail, and ending the chase.

When deputies tried to place Barnhardt in handcuffs he kicked one of the deputies in the upper thigh area, Habersham authorities said.

Officers were finally able to arrest Barnhardt and his dog was placed into the care of Habersham County Animal Care and Control.

After reviewing video footage of the chase, deputies said dash camera video shows the moment Barnhardt threw methamphetamine, fentanyl, THC wax, and marijuana across the median while getting out of the van.

He was charged with fleeing/eluding a police officer, obstruction of an officer, aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of THC oil/wax, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.

Authorities said Barnhardt also has outstanding warrants out of Ohio with warnings about his violent tendencies, being armed with dangerous weapons, extensive narcotic offenses, and armed robberies.

