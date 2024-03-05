Dresden Park in Chamblee closing for over a year to undergo multi-million dollar renovations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dresden Park in Chamblee will be closed to the public for over a year to undergo a major renovation.

A city spokesperson said last week, that a multi-million-dollar renovation will soon be underway at Dresden Park and it will be closed for at least 14 months while crews revitalize the 24-acre park with artificially turfed rectangular fields.

They’re also adding a multi-use field, tennis courts, a dog park, a large playground, a walking trail, a new concessions building, restrooms, a community center, a pavilion, a parking lot, lighting, and terraced seating.

“Construction is expected to take 14 months, during which time contracted programming typically held at Dresden will be moved to Keswick Park and other privately owned field locations”, said Parks, Recreation and Arts Director, Jodie Gilfillan. “We understand this isn’t ideal but believe once the park re-opens citizens will be elated with the changes.”

In February 2022, Chamblee City Council approved the use of $10.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to complete renovations at the park.

The council approved another $2 million to be allocated in 2024, for the larger community building in the park, bringing the total cost for renovations to roughly $12.8 million.

“ARPA funding was likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Mayor Brian Mock. “It was important to us to see these funds spent in a way that would improve the quality of life in an underserved area for decades to come. The park being closed will be an inconvenience in the short term, but it will reemerge as the crown jewel of the neighborhood. Our kids deserve the best, and we intend to deliver facilities second to none.”

The projected project timeline is as follows:

February- Approval of construction contract

March- Groundbreaking and demolition

April 2024-April 2025- Construction

May 2025- Ribbon cutting/grand opening

City officials are encouraging parkgoers to visit other Chamblee parks during this time.

To learn more about this project and for a complete list of Chamblee parks, please visit www.chambleega.com





