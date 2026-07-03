Dr. Martin Luther King’s childhood Atlanta home set to reopen

ATLANTA, Ga. — Tours of the Martin Luther King Jr. Birth Home have been suspended since late 2023 for an extensive rehabilitation project, but are set to resume Saturday July 4.

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The home at 501 Auburn Ave. in Atlanta holds significant historical importance as the place where Martin Luther King Jr. was born and lived the first 12 years of his life.

Free, ranger-led tours of the home are typically limited to 15 people and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the tour.

The two-story frame Queen Anne Victorian style house was originally built in 1895 for a white family.

The Rev. Adam Daniel Williams, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, purchased the home in 1909 for $3,500.

Minister Michael Luther King married Williams’ daughter in 1926, and he moved into the family home with her and her parents. Their three children, including Martin Luther King Jr., were born in the home.

The King family later moved to a new home at 193 Blvd. The house remained in the family and became a rental property.

Following King’s assassination on April 4, 1968, plans were initiated to restore the house as a historic museum.

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