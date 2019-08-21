Dozens of dogs rescued from Tennessee cruelty case looking for homes in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Dozens of dogs who were rescued in a Tennessee animal cruelty case are now looking for new homes right here in Atlanta.
Channel 2 anchor Wendy Corona met with Atlanta Humane Society officials who have 33 out of more than 200 dogs that were rescued.
Some of the animals are already up for adoption.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT 4: The work it takes to get the dogs rescued and ready to find their fur-ever homes.
