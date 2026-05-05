Dozens of homes being built by volunteers in Atlanta neighborhood this week

ATLANTA — Habitat for Humanity volunteers are honoring the memory of late President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter by building dozens of homes.

Thousands of volunteers will build 24 homes in Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood over a five-day period for the annual Carter Work Project.

“Eight acres that sat dormant for decades is now going to be home to 64 families, which is huge,” Rosalyn Merrick, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Atlanta, said.

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Channel 2’s Lori Wilson visited the work site on Tuesday morning for what will be their second Habitat community.

Chip Carter, the son of the late president and first lady, says that during the week-long multi-unit build every year, politics are left at the door.

“This is a time that needs us all to be drawn together. I don’t know who’s a Democrat or Republican here, and don’t care,“ Carter said. ”What I need to know is if the woman next door to me, standing next to me can drive a hat in a nail just as good as I can."

He wasn’t the only celebrity who Wilson caught up with putting some sweat equity into the community.

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“These homes are beautiful, and I said, ‘Now, every time you go in your home, remember I did your primer,’” actress Jasmine Guy joked. “I think it’s a very important part of the house.”

“There’s nothing like putting love into a nail, putting a hammer to that nail,” actress Bellamy Young said.

Merrick says this will be Habitat’s first townhome-mixed community.

Just 10 of the homes are detached, single-family homes; the rest are townhomes.

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