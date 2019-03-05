  • Vandals target park for special-needs athletes

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County community is coming together to fight back against vandals who targeted a popular park.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned vandals spray-painted benches and different places within Beulah Ruritan Park on McKown Road in Douglasville.

    Some of the graffiti appeared to be gang-related and there was at least one racial slur.

    The park is the same place where many special-needs athletes play baseball.

    The community's plan to come together and fight back, plus why they're not reporting the crime to police, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories