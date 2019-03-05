DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County community is coming together to fight back against vandals who targeted a popular park.
Channel 2 Action News has learned vandals spray-painted benches and different places within Beulah Ruritan Park on McKown Road in Douglasville.
Some of the graffiti appeared to be gang-related and there was at least one racial slur.
The park is the same place where many special-needs athletes play baseball.
The community's plan to come together and fight back, plus why they're not reporting the crime to police, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
