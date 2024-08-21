Trial continues for Douglas officials charged with rigging contract for janitor at county building

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Attorneys for three elected officials told a jury they did not participate in a bid-rigging scheme that has them all facing serious charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors say all three ignored Douglas County policy to steer a contract to a business owner they preferred.

The attorney for suspended Douglas County Chairwoman Ramona Jackson Jones told a jury during opening statements that there’s no evidence his client illegally steered a contract to business owner Anthony Knight.

“We’re not gonna see any kind of evidence of money exchanged. Kickbacks,” he said.

Knight’s attorney said he didn’t do anything wrong either.

“We believe there is no criminal evidence that my client committed a crime,” Corey Martin said.

A jury heard the same from the attorney for Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker.

“He took a hands-off approach to this contract,” Saraliene Durrett said.

Also denials from County Commissioner Henry Mitchell’s attorney.

“Why is Henry Mitchell even here as a defendant in this case,” Jay Shreenath asked.

TRENDING STORIES:

But, Assistant Attorney General Richmond Wrinkle told the jury a different story. He said when the county needed a business to provide janitorial services for its new annex building, three vendor proposals were considered, but not Knight’s.

“He submitted it late. They didn’t accept it,” Wrinkle explained to the jury.

Prosecutors say Commissioner Baker and Chairwoman Jackson Jones canceled the initial bid winner’s contract.

“Chairwoman Ramona Jackson Jones insisted they rebid the contract.”

Wrinkle says Knight’s quote was then submitted late again, this time to Baker and Jackson Jones signed it before the full board of commissioners could vote on it.

He told the jury they are now the voice of the community.

“And use that voice to declare the defendants in this case guilty,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

One attorney said this is nothing but hearsay and a worker whose feelings were hurt when someone else took over the bidding selection process she was in charge of.

But prosecutors say the bidding process was corrupted because it was supposed to be secret and it appeared Knight knew what amount was bid because his bid was the same.

Testimony resumes Thursday.

IN OTHER NEWS:

'Nonstop pop:' Some Avondale Estates neighbors say pickleball too noisy, start petition

©2024 Cox Media Group