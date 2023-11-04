Suspects livestream themselves tossing out antisemitic flyers in Douglas County neighborhood

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — Two people are in custody and deputies are searching for a third after authorities say they littered a Lithia Springs neighborhood with antisemitic flyers.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen learned from investigators that the suspects were livestreaming on social media when putting the flyers in driveways.

For now, Phillip and Hillary Jacobs are charged only with littering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Petersen drove through several subdivisions off of Skyview Drive on Friday morning and found the flyers in front of home after home.

Douglas County deputies say they counted as many as 130 homes with antisemitic flyers.

Investigators say they were first made aware of the car tossing out the flyers on Thursday night which led them to the livestream video, which they shared with Petersen.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We were able to positively identify the three people in the livestream inside the vehicle. We obtained warrants for misdemeanor littering. At this time, it’s strictly a littering case. We’re still going through the individual pieces of trash. It appears to be antisemitic in nature,” Major Matt Gray said.

They are still searching for the third person involved, and that person’s name has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee accused of taking photos of customers’ IDs to steal their identities Investigators say he stole the information of 31 people over a five-month period.

©2023 Cox Media Group