DeKalb elementary school employee to be charged after getting into fight with students

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County elementary school employee is on leave and will be criminally charged after he was involved in a fight that broke out between students.

A statement from the DeKalb County School District says there was a “brief physical altercation” between an employee at Princeton Elementary School and two students on Friday.

DCSD police have launched an investigation into the fight and say they are pursuing an arrest warrant against the employee.

NewsChopper 2 flew over Princeton Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

The employee has not been named and it’s unclear what charges will be filed against him.

The district says the employee has been placed on paid administrative leave and is not allowed on school district property during the investigation.

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) places the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else. Reports of inappropriate or unlawful behavior in our schools are taken seriously and addressed in a prompt and appropriate manner,” the district said in a statement.

There is no word on what led up to the fight or if anyone was hurt.

It’s also unclear how old the students involved are.

