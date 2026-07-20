Property taxes could go up over 7% in metro Atlanta city, depending on council vote

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city said it wants to keep its millage rate the same, but due to rising property values, property taxes could go up.

According to Douglasville officials, keeping the current millage rate at 8.749 mills is higher than the rollback rate of 8.159.

The city said that means the tax levy would be 7.23% higher for property owners.

City officials said that the main cause of the tax digest’s increase in the past year was due to commercial properties, rather than a uniform increase for homes across the city.

Douglasville City Manager Marcia Frazier said that was an important distinction to consider when discussing the proposed property tax increase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The overall tax digest increased this year, but that does not mean every homeowner’s property value increased by the same amount. Much of that growth came from business personal property and other non-homestead assessments. For homeowners, the actual impact depends on the assessed value of their individual property,” Frazier said in a statement. “If your property value did not increase significantly, the city portion of your tax bill generally should not increase significantly because the City is not increasing its millage rate. If your property value increased, your taxes may increase. If your property value decreased, your taxes may decrease.”

As the rate would be higher, if passed, the city council is required by state law to hold three public meetings so residents have an opportunity to discuss it.

Two meetings were scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center Auditorium on Church Street.

A third and final hearing will be held at the conference center at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3.

As far as what homeowners might see on their next property tax bill, the city gave examples.

“The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $350,000 is approximately $88.50 per year,” Douglasville officials said. “The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $70.80 per year for maintenance and operations.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group