Parents want to know why school buses are running late in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in Douglas County are expressing concern over school buses running late, with some delays extending up to an hour.

The delays have raised safety concerns among parents, particularly for those like Sonja Elliott, a Douglas County single parent who worries about her daughter’s safety while waiting for the bus unsupervised.

“They pick them up and drop them off late,” Elliott told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

She said she has been dealing with the issue since last year.

Elliott has contacted the board of education and school officials but has been told that the delays are due to a shortage of bus drivers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, 21 buses were delayed for morning pick-up, and 33 were delayed for drop-off, with many running 35 minutes or more behind schedule.

“With everything going on in the world today, I need to know where my daughter is at all times. She needs to be supervised,” Elliott said.

The Douglas County School District issued a statement, saying in part, “We share our parents’ concerns about transportation delays and apologize to families who have experienced a wait.

The statement goes on to say, “Like school districts nationwide, we are facing a shortage of bus drivers, which has affected our ability to maintain consistent schedules.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group