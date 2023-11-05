Officer injured while responding to forgery call, Douglasville police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A metro police department said one of their newly appointed officers was injured responding to a call.

Recently, an officer new to the Douglasville Police Department was called to a forgery in process.

Authorities said when the officer arrived, the suspect ran away and officers chased him.

Police said as the officer attempted to catch the suspect, the officer fractured his leg.

The officer who had not been identified, was taken to the hospital and completed one surgery. The department stated that he may need another one.

“We are asking our community to please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. #onewithourcommunity,” the department wrote.

No arrests have been made.

