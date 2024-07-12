Metro Democrats say they’re still energized despite calls for President Biden to step aside

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Just a day after President Joe Biden’s all-important news conference, the Biden-Harris campaign opened up a field office in Douglas County.

Despite his debate performance a couple of weeks ago, Ingrid Landis-Davis, a long-time Douglas County Democrat, said Biden’s base is energized.

Following Thursday night’s news conference, she told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that she believes Biden reassured his own party that he can be their nominee.

“To me, it just seems like a bunch of pundits talking, but thanks, do us a favor, tell us don’t vote for Joe Biden and see what we do,” Landis-Davis said.

“I appreciated President Biden saying President Trump would be ready on day one,” Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon is referring to a gaff made by Biden when he called his vice president Trump, not Harris.

McKoon is with other state Republicans in Milwaukee for their convention.

He told Elliot that Biden’s news conference proved to him he’s not ready to serve another four years.

“They have a nominee who is not fit to serve in the office of president who should step down, who is not going to do that, and they can’t really figure out what to do next,” McKoon said.

Elliot also spoke with Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who wouldn’t say if he was among the senators who met with Biden’s inner circle but did say he supports the president’s campaign.

Still, he says Biden needs to reassure those moderate and independent voters.

“That is the task of the president, his campaign team, is to reassure those voters that he’s got what it takes to win this election and for another four years in the Oval Office,” Ossoff said.

Biden was back on the campaign trail Friday.

