Metro Atlanta man found guilty in March 2024 RaceTrac gas station shooting

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — The man who opened fire on someone he knew since childhood was found guilty on Thursday after a shooting at a RaceTrac gas station last March.

Officials say on March 23, law enforcement responded to the RaceTrac gas station on Thornton Road to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot three separate times.

Law enforcement retrieved surveillance footage from the scene which showed the victim approaching suspect Tevin Burgess car.

When the victim walked away, Burgess reportedly put his arm out of the window and began firing at the victim, hitting him.

Police say surveillance footage showed a woman and her two children in a nearby car that was struck by gunfire, shattering the back window of the car. Officials say the woman and her children were unharmed.

Law enforcement officials located and tracked Burgess car through a license plate reader system. The victim described the attack as unprovoked, as he has known Burgess since childhood.

Burgess was arrested and positively identified by the victim. His sentencing is scheduled for March 13.

“This reckless attack on innocent victims in our community will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We applaud the jury for swiftly holding this defendant accountable for his actions that were damaging to so many. We are grateful to our team and law enforcement for their efforts in securing a verdict that told the truth of that day. We hope that all of the victims can work towards healing from the horrible actions of the defendant on that day.”

