Metro Atlanta dad charged with killing 3-month-old

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglas County father has been charged with murder in the death of his child days before Christmas.

Douglasville police say they were called to an apartment on W. Stewart Mill Road on Dec. 22 for a 3-month-old having trouble breathing.

Officers performed CPR, but the baby died at the hospital.

Earlier this week, the child’s father, 23-year-old Geordy Josue Hernandez Ventura, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Police did not comment on what led up to the child’s death.

Ventura is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.

