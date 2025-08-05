Man charged with child sexual exploitation after tips from social media app led to arrest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a child exploitation case in Douglas County.

Maverick Austin Beaudreau, 27, was arrested on June 24 after Douglas County investigators received cyber tips about child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tips, which originated from the social media app Kik, indicated the presence of 20 videos and two images of suspected child pornography on two accounts, according to officials.

Investigators said one of the accounts was linked to 14 videos and two images, while the second account contained six videos.

Investigators traced the uploads to a specific phone number and IP address located in Douglas County.

Following this, a search warrant was executed at Beaudreau’s home, leading authorities to find multiple electronic devices. A forensic analysis of these devices confirmed the presence of the same videos and images mentioned in the cyber tips, officials said.

As a result, Beaudreau was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

