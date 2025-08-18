‘Indescribable feeling’: Road dedications honor 2 teens killed in Sweet 16 shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two roads in Douglas County have been named in honor of Samuel Moon and Aj’anaye Hill, two teenagers who were killed after a Sweet 16 party.

The Samuel Micah Moon Interchange on Fairburn Road near I-20 and the Aj’anaye Hill Memorial Intersection just up the road on Campbellton Street at U.S. 78 were unveiled Monday to commemorate the lives of the two teens.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there as the signs were unveiled.

“It was just an indescribable feeling that we feel as a family to see him up here,” said Beverly LaFleur, Samuel’s mother.

Samuel Micah Moon The Samuel Micah Moon Interchange is on Fairburn Road near I-20 in Douglas County. (Source: WSBTV)

“It will not bring her back. I think about her every day. But it is definitely joy that her name is up on a street sign,” said Chanell White, Aj’anaye Hill’s mother.

Samuel was 15 and Aj’anaye was 14 when they were killed after a Sweet 16 party two years ago. Eight other young people were wounded. Several young men were convicted in the case.

The initiative to name the roads after the teens was supported by Dr. Ramona Jackson Jones, chairwoman of the County Commission, and Sen. Donzella James.

The mothers felt their children’s memory should live on in some way, so they reached out to the chairwoman of the county commission.

Aj'anaye Hill Campbellton Street at U.S. Highway 78 was named after Aj'anaye Hill. (Source: WSBTV)

“And I said let me see what I can do,” Jones said. “So I called the state. Senator James sponsored the bill.”

“And so this is a small part of it. Wish it could have been more,” James said.

The project received unanimous support from lawmakers before being signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

LaFleur wants people who pass by the sign to remember this: “That loves trumps hate. I love you my son Samuel Moon.”

Aj’anaye’s mother says seeing her name will keep her memory alive.

“This means so much to ... y’all, I don’t think y’all understand the joy that I have in my heart,” White said.

The parents say they will drive by these signs and have a smile on their faces.

