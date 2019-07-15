High school softball player hit by rock while swimming in hotel pool

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A high school softball player from Indiana was celebrating a big win when someone threw a rock at her face.
16-year-old Megan Ekart and her team were at the pool at the Comfort Inn in Douglasville on Saturday.
Ekart shared photos of the rock and what she look liked after she was hit. She was taken to the hospital and had to have 17 stitches in her head.
"I’m probably going to have scars on my face the rest of my life. I don’t understand what makes that enjoyable for someone to throw a rock and ruin someone’s life," Ekart said.
