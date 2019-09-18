  • GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Douglasville

    By: Michael Seiden

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a police officer, Channel 2 Action News has learned. 

    The GBI was requested by Georgia State Patrol and Douglasville Police Department to investigate the shooting. 

    This is the 60th officer-involved shooting the GBI has responded to in 2019. 

