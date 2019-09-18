GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Douglasville

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a police officer, Channel 2 Action News has learned.
The GBI was requested by Georgia State Patrol and Douglasville Police Department to investigate the shooting.
This is the 60th officer-involved shooting the GBI has responded to in 2019.
This is the 60th OIS that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019. https://t.co/mM2u5lNoh3— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) September 17, 2019
