Former GA police officer dies during training exercise in FL

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer died last week during a training exercise.

Sergeant Greg Graff of the Pinellas County Schools Police Department tragically passed away on Wednesday, July 30.

Sergeant Graff served with the Pinellas County Schools Police Department for seven years, following a distinguished career with the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia and the Clearwater Police Department.

Sergeant Graff was 61 years old and is survived by his wife, three sons, and six grandchildren.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his family, assisting with funeral expenses and household needs.

Funeral arrangements have been made for August 10, at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville, Georgia, with a viewing from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, followed by the funeral service.

He will be buried at Sunrise Gardens of Memories following the funeral.

