Douglas County Sheriff’s Office receives $37K grant to help reduce traffic crashes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a H.E.A.T. grant by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety worth more than $37,000 for the Federal Fiscal Year 2026.

The grant will be used by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T Unit to develop and implement strategies aimed at reducing traffic crashes caused by aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and this H.E.A.T. grant award,” said Sheriff Tim Pounds. “The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been a proud partner in the Governor’s H.E.A.T. initiative for many years, and this funding allows us to strengthen our commitment to keeping our roadways safe.”

The H.E.A.T. program is designed to combat crashes, injuries, and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding, while also increasing seat belt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.

H.E.A.T. grants fund specialized traffic enforcement units in counties throughout the state, targeting jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will also participate in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ DUI campaign and the ‘Click It Or Ticket’ seatbelt campaigns, conducting mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s high visibility patrols and checkpoints.

