Douglas County Museum takes to GoFundMe in bid to fund operations

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — As the Douglas County Commission and Douglas County Museum staff butt heads over how to move forward with the facility’s operations, museum staff are turning to donations and charity to keep things running.

Douglas County Museum of History and Art Director Susanne Hudson took to GoFundMe to appeal to residents for help keeping the museum in operation.

Hudson, who is also involved in leading the nonprofit Old Courthouse Inc., which manages the museum, said in the GoFundMe that the request for donations is an urgent plea and that the organization faces a “critical financial emergency.”

Hudson’s message with the fundraiser says the museum has not received Hotel-Motel tax funding from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in more than two years.

“This loss of funding has pushed our operations to the brink, and we need your help immediately,” Hudson wrote.

The museum director said the lack of funding means the museum is opening to visitors and local schools every day but it is only thanks to key members and volunteers working with “zero salary” that they are doing so.

Hudson wrote that the museum staff are “guardians of over 8,000 historical items,” and that they are more than just objects on display.

“These are not just objects,” Hudson wrote. “They are the physical memory of our citizens. Without immediate funding to continue necessary conservation work and facility maintenance, this valuable history is at risk of permanent deterioration.”

Through the GoFundMe, Hudson said the funds must be raised by the end of the year in order to save the collection and “ensure the museum survives to see 2026.”

The fundraiser asks possible donors to consider the following tiers of support:

$5,000 — The Legacy Guardian: Vital support to secure the building’s operations and fund major conservation efforts for our rarest artifacts.

$2,500 — The Community Pillar: Covers essential monthly operational costs, ensuring we remain open for student tours and visitors.

$1,000 — The History Keeper: Directly funds the preservation materials needed to protect our 8,000+ items from deterioration.

$500 — Education Advocate: Sponsors the resources needed to host local school field trips.

$250 — Museum Sustainer: Helps cover daily utilities and maintenance.

$50 — Friend of History: Every contribution helps us reach our year-end goal!

Channel 2 Action News reached out the county commission for comment and is waiting for a response.

