Douglas County deputy hospitalized after being sideswiped on I-20

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Early Sunday morning, a driver crashed into a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and a Georgia State Police cruiser.

GSP says that just before 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office finished a chase with a PIT maneuver on Interstate 20 westbound on the Northside Parkway ramp.

A GSP trooper responded to assist the deputy on the scene.

That’s when they say a 2015 Kia Forte failed to slow down or move over for emergency lights and sideswiped the deputy’s car and crashed into the back of the GSP cruiser.

Both the trooper and deputy were in their vehicles.

The deputy was taken to WellStar Douglas Medical Center. Authorities did not comment on the severity of the deputy’s injuries.

The trooper complained of discomfort, but declined to go to the hospital.

GSP did not comment on whether the driver is facing charges.

