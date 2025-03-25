Douglas County deputies looking for missing man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Tony Edward Rawlinson, 61, was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket, walking near Tree Lodge Parkway in Douglas County.

He has brown facial hair and brown eyes.

He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

Deputies say he has known medical conditions that require daily medications.

If you know his location, please get in touch with Investigator Nicole Womack at 678-486-1307 or email nwomack@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group